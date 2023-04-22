CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB) versus First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Financial Review

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) and CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of CFSB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of CFSB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get First Northern Community Bancorp alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and CFSB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northern Community Bancorp $62.81 million 1.68 $15.88 million $1.09 6.59 CFSB Bancorp $11.02 million 4.25 N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

First Northern Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CFSB Bancorp.

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and CFSB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northern Community Bancorp 25.15% 12.65% 0.84% CFSB Bancorp N/A 0.21% 0.04%

Volatility and Risk

First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CFSB Bancorp has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Northern Community Bancorp and CFSB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CFSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

First Northern Community Bancorp beats CFSB Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, CA.

About CFSB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers one- to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of investment grade investment securities and liquid assets comprising the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises, corporate debt, mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities, municipal obligations, mutual funds, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions. Further, it offers online and mobile banking, and online bill pay services. The company operates through three full-service banking offices and one limited-service branch office in Norfolk County, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Quincy, Massachusetts. CFSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 15 Beach, MHC.

Receive News & Ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.