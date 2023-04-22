Head-To-Head Analysis: Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) vs. Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS)

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) and Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arista Networks and Wearable Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arista Networks $4.38 billion 10.90 $1.35 billion $4.27 36.50 Wearable Devices $50,000.00 127.00 N/A N/A N/A

Arista Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Wearable Devices.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arista Networks 0 5 15 0 2.75 Wearable Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arista Networks and Wearable Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.

Arista Networks currently has a consensus price target of $178.45, suggesting a potential upside of 14.49%. Given Arista Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arista Networks is more favorable than Wearable Devices.

Profitability

This table compares Arista Networks and Wearable Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arista Networks 30.87% 30.00% 21.03% Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.3% of Arista Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Wearable Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Arista Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arista Networks beats Wearable Devices on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in developing a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enables users to control digital devices through finger movements and hand gestures. These digital devices include consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, augmented reality glasses, virtual reality headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, etc. It serves consumer electronics companies, industrial companies, information technology and software solutions providers, software development studios, and academia and research universities, as well as consumers from B2C market. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

