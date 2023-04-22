Financial Comparison: Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) vs. Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS)

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northrop Grumman has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.4% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leonardo DRS 0 0 4 0 3.00 Northrop Grumman 1 6 6 0 2.38

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Leonardo DRS and Northrop Grumman, as reported by MarketBeat.

Leonardo DRS currently has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.54%. Northrop Grumman has a consensus price target of $508.13, indicating a potential upside of 7.66%. Given Leonardo DRS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Leonardo DRS is more favorable than Northrop Grumman.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Leonardo DRS and Northrop Grumman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leonardo DRS $2.69 billion 1.45 $405.00 million $2.10 7.16 Northrop Grumman $36.60 billion 1.96 $4.90 billion $31.51 14.98

Northrop Grumman has higher revenue and earnings than Leonardo DRS. Leonardo DRS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northrop Grumman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Leonardo DRS and Northrop Grumman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leonardo DRS 22.60% 10.16% 5.76% Northrop Grumman 13.38% 28.29% 9.33%

Summary

Northrop Grumman beats Leonardo DRS on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc. engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Sensors & Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The Advanced Sensors & Computing segment has been aligned to push towards a more autonomous future. It consists of six business units, which include Airborne & Intelligence Systems, Daylight Solutions, DRS RADA Technologies, Electro-Optical & Infrared Systems, Land Electronics, and Naval Electronics. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of both a ground vehicle integrator and naval power and propulsion system provider. Leonardo DRS was founded by Leonard Newman and David E. Gross in 1969 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy, other U.S. government agencies, and international customers. The Defense Systems segment includes integrated battle management systems, weapons systems and aircraft, and mission systems sustainment and modernization. The Mission Systems segment offers advanced mission solutions and multifunction systems, primarily for the U.S. defense and intelligence community, and international customers. The Space Systems segment delivers end-to-end mission solutions through the design, development, integration, production and operation of space, missile defense, launch and strategic missile systems for national security, civil government, commercial, and international customers. The company was founded by John K. Northrop, Thomas V. Jones, and Kent Kresa in 1939 and is headquartered in Falls Church, VA.

