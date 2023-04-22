Head-To-Head Contrast: Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) and Shaftesbury Capital (OTCMKTS:CCPPF)

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) and Shaftesbury Capital (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kimco Realty and Shaftesbury Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty 7.29% 1.27% 0.70% Shaftesbury Capital N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty $1.73 billion 6.88 $125.98 million $0.15 127.87 Shaftesbury Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Kimco Realty and Shaftesbury Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Shaftesbury Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kimco Realty and Shaftesbury Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty 0 6 5 0 2.45 Shaftesbury Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kimco Realty presently has a consensus target price of $23.23, suggesting a potential upside of 21.12%. Given Kimco Realty’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than Shaftesbury Capital.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats Shaftesbury Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

About Shaftesbury Capital

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

