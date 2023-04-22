Northwest Biotherapeutics (NWBO) and Its Rivals Financial Review

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating) is one of 993 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Northwest Biotherapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Biotherapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Biotherapeutics -6,240.76% -50.86% -348.36% Northwest Biotherapeutics Competitors -3,408.20% -234.49% -35.37%

Risk and Volatility

Northwest Biotherapeutics has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Biotherapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.90, suggesting that their average share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Biotherapeutics $1.68 million -$105.03 million -5.00 Northwest Biotherapeutics Competitors $2.09 billion $241.52 million -3.92

This table compares Northwest Biotherapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Northwest Biotherapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Biotherapeutics. Northwest Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Northwest Biotherapeutics Competitors 4273 15174 41688 722 2.63

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 104.39%. Given Northwest Biotherapeutics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northwest Biotherapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northwest Biotherapeutics rivals beat Northwest Biotherapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of personalized immune therapies for cancer. It offers DCVax technology platform, which uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack their cancer. The company was founded by Alton L. Boynton on March 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

