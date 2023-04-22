Analyzing Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) & Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI)

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) and Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Battalion Oil and Glori Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battalion Oil 5.16% -7.01% -0.51% Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Battalion Oil and Glori Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battalion Oil $359.06 million 0.32 $18.54 million $1.05 6.62 Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Battalion Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Glori Energy.

Battalion Oil has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glori Energy has a beta of 31.15, suggesting that its stock price is 3,015% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.0% of Battalion Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Battalion Oil shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Battalion Oil and Glori Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battalion Oil 0 2 0 0 2.00 Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Battalion Oil currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 302.88%.

Summary

Glori Energy beats Battalion Oil on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Battalion Oil

(Get Rating)

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 95.9 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 58.7 million barrels of crude oil, 16.3 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 125.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Glori Energy

(Get Rating)

Glori Energy Inc. engages in oil and gas exploration activities. It is a technology focused energy company that deploys its proprietary biotechnology to facilitate the secondary production of oil. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, AERO Services and Corporate. The company was founded on April 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

