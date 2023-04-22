Financial Contrast: Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) versus Its Peers

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) is one of 279 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Acumen Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -21.22% -20.61% Acumen Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,287.04% -143.28% -40.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Acumen Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million -$42.86 million -3.77 Acumen Pharmaceuticals Competitors $707.21 million $87.54 million -2.93

Volatility and Risk

Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Acumen Pharmaceuticals. Acumen Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.57, meaning that its share price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 0.94, meaning that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Acumen Pharmaceuticals Competitors 1025 4077 11157 171 2.64

Acumen Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 71.31%. Given Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Acumen Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.9% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Acumen Pharmaceuticals beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.