RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) & Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Head to Head Contrast

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) and RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and RocketFuel Blockchain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners $631.51 million 1.28 $17.88 million ($0.47) -19.64 RocketFuel Blockchain $30,000.00 104.32 -$4.66 million ($0.14) -0.69

Perella Weinberg Partners has higher revenue and earnings than RocketFuel Blockchain. Perella Weinberg Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RocketFuel Blockchain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

42.7% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 48.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and RocketFuel Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners 2.83% 28.11% 12.97% RocketFuel Blockchain -4,533.66% -322.79% -216.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Perella Weinberg Partners and RocketFuel Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67 RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perella Weinberg Partners presently has a consensus price target of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 44.46%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. operates as a crypto payments company. The firm provides check-out payment options using bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies along with consumer privacy protection solutions to eCommerce stores and merchants and their customers. Its check-out systems are designed to enhance customers’ data protection, enabling consumers to pay for goods and services using cryptocurrencies or by direct transfers from their bank accounts without exposing spending credentials such as credit card data. The company was founded on April 2, 1987 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

