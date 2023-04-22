Reviewing Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) & HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP)

HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) and Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Rating) are both technology services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HashiCorp and Tecsys’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HashiCorp $475.89 million 11.56 -$281.26 million ($1.47) -19.55 Tecsys N/A N/A N/A $0.16 117.16

Tecsys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HashiCorp. HashiCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tecsys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

HashiCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Tecsys pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. HashiCorp pays out -100.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tecsys pays out 52.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HashiCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

32.5% of HashiCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Tecsys shares are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of HashiCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HashiCorp and Tecsys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HashiCorp N/A N/A N/A Tecsys N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HashiCorp and Tecsys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HashiCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Tecsys 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tecsys has a consensus price target of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 156.61%. Given Tecsys’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tecsys is more favorable than HashiCorp.

Summary

HashiCorp beats Tecsys on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HashiCorp

(Get Rating)

HashiCorp is a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and a standardized approach to automating the critical process involved in delivering applications in the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. HashiCorp’s open source tools Vagrant™, Packer™, Terraform®, Vault™, Consul®, Nomad™, Boundary, and Waypoint™ were downloaded approximately 100 million times during the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021. Enterprise and managed service versions of these products enhance the open source tools with features that promote collaboration, operations, governance, and multi-datacenter functionality. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, though 90 percent of HashiCorp employees work remotely, strategically distributed around the globe. HashiCorp is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Franklin Templeton, Geodesic Capital, GGV Capital, IVP, Mayfield, Redpoint Ventures, T. Rowe Price funds and accounts, and True Ventures.

About Tecsys

(Get Rating)

TECSYS, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of enterprise wide distribution software and related services. Its supply chain execution applications include warehouse-centric, warehouse, distribution, and transportation management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Unites States, Europe, & Other. The company was founded by David Brereton on April 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

