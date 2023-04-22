TD (NASDAQ:GLG) vs. Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Financial Comparison

TD (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) and Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

TD has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Code Chain New Continent has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get TD alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TD and Code Chain New Continent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TD $156.84 million 0.76 $4.53 million $0.12 6.83 Code Chain New Continent $25.03 million 0.18 -$26.97 million N/A N/A

Profitability

TD has higher revenue and earnings than Code Chain New Continent.

This table compares TD and Code Chain New Continent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TD 2.74% 1.66% 1.44% Code Chain New Continent N/A -16.61% -10.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of TD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of Code Chain New Continent shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of TD shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Code Chain New Continent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TD and Code Chain New Continent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TD 0 0 0 0 N/A Code Chain New Continent 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

TD beats Code Chain New Continent on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TD

(Get Rating)

TD Holdings, Inc. engages in the sale of metal products and provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the Commodities Trading Business and Supply Chain Service Business segments. The Commodities Trading Business segment is involved in purchasing non-ferrous metal product from metal and mineral suppliers. The Supply Chain Service Business segment offers commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. The company was founded on December 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Code Chain New Continent

(Get Rating)

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on research, development, and application of Internet of Things (IoT) and electronic token digital door signs. It creates digital door signs which is the digitalization of a physical store by means of animation and other technical services; and offers electronic tokens, that are used for purchasing virtual real estate properties. The company also offers Wuge Manor, a game that combines Internet of Things and e-commerce based on code chain platform that provides players with access to vendors and business owners in approximately 100 cities in China. Code Chain New Continent Limited is based in Chengdu, China.

Receive News & Ratings for TD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.