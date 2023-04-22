Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WBX. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wallbox has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.45.
NYSE WBX opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wallbox has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12.
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
