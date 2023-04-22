Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.37. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $63.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $183,244.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,785.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $1,304,121.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,527,470.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $183,244.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,785.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,827 shares of company stock valued at $13,226,937 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.