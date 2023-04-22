J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Lowered to $194.00 at Bank of America

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.48.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $176.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $200.64.

Insider Activity

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 279.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Articles

