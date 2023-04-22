Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AZTA. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stephens cut Azenta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azenta currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.80.
Azenta Price Performance
Shares of AZTA stock opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average of $49.96. Azenta has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $79.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azenta
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,451,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,697,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,091,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $736,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Azenta Company Profile
Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.
