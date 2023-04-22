Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) Price Target Cut to $1.00

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grom Social Enterprises Stock Performance

GROM stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. Grom Social Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $26.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grom Social Enterprises

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.38% of Grom Social Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

