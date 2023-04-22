NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NEO. Bank of America reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark upgraded NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.70.

NEO opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.12. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 206.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 404.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

