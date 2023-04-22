James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JRVR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of James River Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $731.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.18.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. James River Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $225.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in James River Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 218.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

