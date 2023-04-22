Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target to $289.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $303.00 to $289.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WTW. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $267.77.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $241.26 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.83.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.