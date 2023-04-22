Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target Cut to $104.00

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $107.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

SIGI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $96.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.63. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $103.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.78.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 79.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

