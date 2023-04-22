Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Buy Rating for Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR)

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$8.08 and a 12-month high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.35). The business had revenue of C$98.87 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

