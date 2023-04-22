W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WRB. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.25.

WRB opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.09. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $56.04 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,816,000 after purchasing an additional 35,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

