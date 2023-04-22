Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Short Interest Down 5.9% in March

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 66,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Dollar General by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $218.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.39 and a 200-day moving average of $234.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price objective (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.82.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

