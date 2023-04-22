51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 19,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of 51Talk Online Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

NYSE COE opened at $5.14 on Friday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $28.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.67.

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

