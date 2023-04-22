Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Short Interest Update

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $38,813.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,946 shares in the company, valued at $672,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $69,816.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,162,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,333,866.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $38,813.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,946 shares in the company, valued at $672,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,551 shares of company stock worth $3,076,855 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $54.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average of $66.08.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.