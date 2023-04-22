Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Short Interest Down 5.7% in March

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,113,700 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 2,242,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,885,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETHE opened at $9.06 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.