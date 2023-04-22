Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSJS. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 91,424 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,828,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 46,179 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $989,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 35,093 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJS stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $22.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.