Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Short Interest Update

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,530,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the March 15th total of 15,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 13.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Etsy stock opened at $102.05 on Friday. Etsy has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $149.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.89.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Etsy from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.78.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,668 shares of company stock worth $7,578,571. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,833,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,186,000 after purchasing an additional 83,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Etsy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,008,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,363,000 after acquiring an additional 277,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50,060 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Etsy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

