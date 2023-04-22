Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Short Interest Update

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 611,600 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the March 15th total of 565,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $333.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.03 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 33.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $65,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,600.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven I. Barlow sold 900 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $26,487.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,535.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 2,200 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $65,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,600.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,908,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 768,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,004,000 after buying an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,714,000 after buying an additional 96,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 290,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,379 shares during the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

