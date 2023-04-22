China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,382,300 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 29,101,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, HSBC raised China Hongqiao Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of CHHQF stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.93. China Hongqiao Group has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $1.03.

