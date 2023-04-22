Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,094,700 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 3,289,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.8 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLNXF opened at $42.37 on Friday. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cellnex Telecom from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

