Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Short Interest Up 8.1% in March

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the March 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 885,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Henry Schein Stock Up 2.0 %

Henry Schein stock opened at $84.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $90.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Henry Schein by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Henry Schein by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

