Short Interest in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Decreases By 5.8%

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 592,900 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the March 15th total of 629,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.3 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Ampco-Pittsburgh news, Director Robert Demichiei acquired 18,182 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $41,636.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,602.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,495 shares of company stock worth $76,789. Corporate insiders own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:AP opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $58.78 million, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $93.53 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

Featured Articles

