Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Short Interest Update

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the March 15th total of 7,590,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $27.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 350.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

