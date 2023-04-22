Short Interest in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Grows By 8.1%

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the March 15th total of 5,830,000 shares. Approximately 17.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Enviva news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing bought 2,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,477 shares in the company, valued at $232,100.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviva
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Enviva during the first quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth $518,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth $103,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the first quarter valued at $29,740,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Enviva by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.
Enviva Stock Down 2.2 %
Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.42). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $239.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enviva will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Enviva Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio is presently -139.23%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.
About Enviva
Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
See Also
