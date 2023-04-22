Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Short Interest Down 5.8% in March

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the March 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
AVIR stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $273.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.24.
Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atea Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AVIR has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
Featured Stories
