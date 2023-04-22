Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Short Interest Down 5.8% in March

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the March 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AVIR stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $273.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atea Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,871,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,789,000 after buying an additional 463,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,155,000 after purchasing an additional 403,971 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,626,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,637,000 after purchasing an additional 38,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 91,368 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 48,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

AVIR has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.