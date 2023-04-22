Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Las Vegas Sands in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray forecasts that the casino operator will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Las Vegas Sands’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.54.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $63.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 218.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,324 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 52,338 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

