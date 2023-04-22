Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $254.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Snap-on Stock Up 1.6 %

SNA opened at $263.01 on Monday. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $263.86. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.89.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $1,770,857.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,280,720.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $1,770,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,511 shares in the company, valued at $20,280,720.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,207,319 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-on

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $1,540,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

See Also

