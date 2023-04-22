GSK’s (GSK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,730 ($21.41) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($18.69) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.49) price objective on GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.04) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.94) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.41) price target on GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.47).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Up 0.0 %

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,471.20 ($18.21) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,451.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,424.69. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,349.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87.

GSK Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a GBX 13.75 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,596.33%.

In other GSK news, insider Iain Mackay bought 200 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($18.48) per share, with a total value of £2,986 ($3,695.09). In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.40), for a total transaction of £424,925.12 ($525,832.35). Also, insider Iain Mackay acquired 200 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($18.48) per share, with a total value of £2,986 ($3,695.09). Insiders acquired a total of 2,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,612 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.