Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Mastercard Incorporated Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $12.17 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.72 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.85.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $375.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $359.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.41. The company has a market capitalization of $357.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

