ConocoPhillips to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta expects that the energy producer will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $10.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.5 %

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $102.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.73. The stock has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.