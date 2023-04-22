Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Hancock Whitney in a report issued on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.61 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2023 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The company had revenue of $452.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.87 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 32.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.31. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 279.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 75.0% in the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Articles

