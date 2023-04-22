Analysts Offer Predictions for Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QSR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $69.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.77. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Further Reading

