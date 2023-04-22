Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.24. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $17.16 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.05 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.10.

MTB opened at $124.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.27 and a 200-day moving average of $151.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $110.00 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.91.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after buying an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,292,000 after purchasing an additional 875,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,712,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,579,000 after purchasing an additional 295,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,022,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

