Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on M&T Bank Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.06. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $17.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.80 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.10.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $124.09 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $110.00 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.27 and its 200 day moving average is $151.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.