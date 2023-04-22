Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $2.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.01. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $12.88 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.76 EPS.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.62.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $330.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.82. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $291.00 and a 1-year high of $426.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.60%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.