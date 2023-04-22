Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Merus’ Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Merus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.02). The consensus estimate for Merus’ current full-year earnings is ($4.20) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Merus’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.60) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on Merus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. SVB Securities raised their target price on Merus from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Merus from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Merus from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

Merus Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70. Merus has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $30.81.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 315.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth $30,910,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Merus by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,590,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,606,000 after acquiring an additional 539,669 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth $18,970,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Merus by 86.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 393,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the third quarter worth $12,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

