National Bankshares Raises Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$21.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.60.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

TSE:INE opened at C$14.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.09, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$13.53 and a 1-year high of C$20.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.14). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of C$203.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$211.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.3098258 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

