Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Humana in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $9.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.46. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $28.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Humana Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.89.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $491.21 on Thursday. Humana has a twelve month low of $410.87 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.83. The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Humana by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,904,491,000 after acquiring an additional 831,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Humana by 63.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after acquiring an additional 654,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 47,069.4% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 512,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 511,644 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.