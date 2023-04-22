Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Byrna Technologies Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Byrna Technologies in a report released on Monday, April 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Byrna Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Byrna Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 14.06%.

NASDAQ BYRN opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.17 million, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. Byrna Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,537,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 15.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 773,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 102,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 12.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 90,375 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. 24.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

