Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS.
Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.
Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $81.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day moving average is $78.49. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $90.19.
Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.
Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group
In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $1,568,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,670,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,992,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,707,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Interactive Brokers Group
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.
