Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IBKR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $81.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day moving average is $78.49. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $1,568,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,670,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,992,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,707,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.